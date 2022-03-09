Group Violence Continues in South Sudan: UN Official
By Xinhua
Mar 08, 2022 05:13 PM
Children are seen at a temporary camp hosting flood victims in Mangalla, South Sudan, Oct. 23, 2020. (Photo: Xinhua)
Despite its two-year anniversary, the unity government in South Sudan faces stalled constitutional progress and ongoing community violence fueled by armed groups and political groups, a senior UN official told the Security Council on Monday.
"As we enter the remaining 12 months of the transitional period... we are mindful of the accumulation of unfulfilled commitments and the imperative to address them in the limited time at hand," said Nicholas Haysom, the UN secretary-general's special representative for South Sudan, and head of the UN mission there, known as UNMISS.
Recalling that February 22 marked two years since the formation of the Revitalized Government of National Unity, the special representative reported that South Sudan's cease-fire largely continues to hold, and civilian casualties have dropped significantly.
In addition, he outlined significant political progress, including the conclusion of executive appointments at the national and state levels and the reconstitution of the Transitional National Legislature and Council of States.
Some key benchmarks, however, remain unmet, including those related to political and civic space, a secure environment, and the technical and logistical pre-requisites for a free and fair election.
Critically, the constitution-making process bill is still pending, and the process of drafting a new constitution remains stalled, Haysom said in a statement.
"Stakeholders agree that the sluggish implementation pace is a cause of disillusionment amongst the people of South Sudan," said the special representative.
