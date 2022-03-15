H.R. 6600 against Peacemaking Process in Ethiopia: DETF-EU
March 13, 2022
BY BETELHEM BEDLU
ADDIS ABABA– H.R. 6600 bill will not make a positive contribution to either the peacemaking process or the long term resolution of the crisis in Ethiopia disclosed Defend Ethiopia Task Force in Europe(DETF-EU) in a statement.
In the statement released regarding the bill introduced to the House of representative of the U.S., regrettably passing the U.S. foreign Affairs committee without any deliberation, hearing or constituent inputs, it stated that the bill will add to tensions and will harm the people of Ethiopia as well as the security interests of the U.S. and its European allies and will not contribute to a lasting peace.
“The bill will not make a positive contribution to either the peacemaking process or the long term resolution of the crisis in Ethiopia. In fact, by this very nature, it does not appear to be motivated to actually contribute to a resolution to the crisis.”
The statement also noted that the Ethiopian context is completely misunderstood by the legislator adding that no matter how well intentioned their motives may be, the bill is, in fact, counterproductive.
Stating that the provision of the bill will likely impair further the relationship between the government, and the people of the U.S. and Ethiopia, the statement further stressed that and it will not help in restoring a friendly relationship.
Furthermore, the Task Force expressed their regret that the biased resolution has ignored the root cause of the conflict and the positive steps taken by the Ethiopian government to find a pathway to lasting peace through a national reconciliation and dialogue.
“We further regret the political cover and sympathy demonstrated by the U.S. Administration to TPLF over the past years which has emboldened the TPLF to continue its incursions in neighboring states of Afar and Amhara committing atrocities including widespread rape, summary killings and lootings.”
In support of the statement issued by Ethiopian Americans, DETF-EU appealed to the American people to lobby their representative in Congress and urged them to not to support H.R. 6600 and called once again on US government officials in Europe to reconsider their position on the current crisis in Ethiopia, as to the statement.
DETF-EUis organized comprising Ethiopians and citizens of European countries in Belgium, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Netherlands and the United Kingdom, it was learnt.
The Ethiopian Herald March 13/2022
