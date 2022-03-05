Important Conclusion Made at Second Conference of Secretaries of Primary Committees of WPK
On February 28, the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un delivered a concluding speech, titled, Secretaries of Primary Party Committees Should Become Genuine Political Workers of the Motherly Party, at the Second Conference of Secretaries of Primary Committees of the Workers’ Party of Korea.
Saying that the entire Party and all the people pin very great expectations on the current conference of secretaries of primary Party committees, the second of its kind in the history of the WPK, Kim Jong Un referred to the significance of the conference convened at a crucial time of our revolution.
A primary Party committee is the organization that is directly responsible for protecting the political life of Party members and other working people in the relevant unit and its role decides the development of the unit and improvement of the livelihood of its employees, he said, adding that is why everyone pays attention to what tasks will be set forth at the conference and what changes will be made in the future work of primary Party committee.
Saying that it is possible to strengthen the whole Party and bring about an upswing on all fronts of socialist construction only when all primary Party committees, the lower-echelon organizations of the Party and main fighting units for implementing the Party’s policies, are well prepared and active, he stressed that in the light of that aspect it is of great significance at this crucial time to comprehensively examine and judge once again the fighting efficiency of primary Party organizations and instil the idea and strategic intention of the Party Central Committee into the secretaries of primary Party committees.
He appreciated that the current conference again established a unanimous view on the importance and urgency of improving the work of primary Party committees, analyzed and reviewed in detail the achievements and defects in the course of strengthening primary Party committees and deeply discussed realistic ways.
He summarized the clear and positive changes made in the work of primary Party committees in the past five years, including the fact that all primary Party committees have focused their work on turning the units in their charge into the honest ones sharing idea and intention with the Party Central Committee and acting in concert with it, while exercising firm control and guidance over every work, ranging from the setting of goals to review and estimation, out of the firm stand that they should implement the Party’s decisions and national economic plans without fail in keeping with their mission as the political staffs of the relevant units.
There are many full-time workers in our Party, but not all of them make as painstaking efforts, shouldering various assignments, as secretaries of primary Party committees do, he said, stressing that thanks to the devoted efforts of these secretaries, who have cherished deeper in their hearts their mission and duties in the face of the requirements of the Party and the revolution, cornerstones for strengthening the whole Party and implement its policies have been consolidated and an increasing number of units is joining the front ranks of the times.
He referred to the importance of sternly reviewing not only the past achievements but also the defects and drawing a lesson from them, for the conference is aimed at future development.
Saying that the building of the Party and its activities have further intensified in recent years and fresh innovations, bold creation and steady progress formed the main current of the times, but there still exist many serious defects in the work of secretaries of primary Party committees, he pointed out their universal mistakes.
Recalling that the conference rigorously reviewed the past work of secretaries of primary Party committees and discussed in depth the issues concerning the development of the work of primary Party committees, he stressed the need for secretaries of all primary Party committees to innovate their work, as intended by the Party Central Committee and as required by the developing reality, while thoroughly getting rid of the negative elements latent in their work.
He referred to the important tasks to be upheld and fulfilled primarily at present by secretaries of primary Party committees, political workers of a people’s party, their “servant” party.
Saying that it is the steadfast will and the ultimate goal of our Party to consistently carry on the revolution and construction by dint of trust in and love for the people, unconditionally serve the people and build an ideal communist society for the people without fail, he stressed that the Party struggles to protect and care for the people with sincerity, bring happiness to them and satisfy their interests, not for any ism or prestige.
He pointed out that every line and policy put forward by the Party, its tested leadership ability and invincible fighting efficiency and construction of our style of socialism powerfully led by it are all characterized by the ideals of “The people are God” and “devoted service for the people.”
He continued:
To be a people’s party, a “servant” party for them, is the single reason of our Party’s existence, its highest hallmark and its permanent feature.
Our Party’s goal to become a true people’s party that bestows all sorts of loving care on the people and its creed to become a “servant” party that goes to great pains for the people can never change.
The main purpose of our building a new world on this land despite difficulties is not to demonstrate that we are capable of overcoming difficulties but to take care of the people with warmer sincerity and bring the happiest life to them.
Secretaries of primary Party committees, who are responsible for forming a firm link between the intentions and feelings of the Party Central Committee with the minds of the employees of the units in their charge, should ardently love the people and show all sincerity for them.
It is the highest honour of secretaries of primary Party committees to serve the people and care for them with sincerity.
It is the invariable assignment given by the Party Central Committee to secretaries of primary committees of the entire Party to become true political workers of the people’s party, the “servant” party for them.
The work by secretaries of primary Party committees and their qualities will as ever be evaluated by how they play the role of an official of the mother, a “servant,” for the people.
To be very humble before the people, regard it as their natural duty and the greatest worth of living to go through thick and thin and work devotedly to ensure the best convenience and life for the people constitute the main attitude and traits our Party now requires secretaries of primary Party committees to acquire.
It is not easy to do so, but from now on they should make a devoted forced march for the people by staking the dignity and prestige of our Party, a party for the people and a “servant” party for them without an equal in the world.
It is high time for our Party officials to get closer to the people and treat them more kindly.
Kim Jong Un referred to the tasks secretaries of primary Party committees should concentrate on with an emphasis put on in discharging the role of a genuine mother and faithful servant.
He went on:
One of them is to train officials, Party members and other working people in their units into socialist persons with excellent political and moral traits and the other is to dynamically conduct the organizational and political work to implement the decisions of the Party congress and the plenary meetings of the Party Central Committee.
In other words, the first thing is to transform the ideological consciousness of the people, and the second thing is to turn into reality our Party’s policies of promoting the people’s well-being.
This fully complies with the true nature, mission and fighting purpose of our Party.
Secretaries of all primary Party committees should be well aware of their mission as political workers of the people’s party, a “servant” party for them, and make Party work serve this purpose.
First of all, they should prepare officials, Party members and other working people in their units to be politically and morally sound.
For our mothers, nothing brings more pleasure to them than to see their sons and daughters becoming admirable persons capable of devoting themselves for the country and fellow people and genuine persons faithfully serving society and the collectives and keeping moral obligations.
That is why they worry so much about their children and sometimes beat them to bring them up to be upright.
A priority task for our Party to do for our people is to bring up all persons to be wonderful beings with the same sincere loving care as those mothers do for their children.
Important here is to make people learn and embody high political awareness and the revolutionary outlook on morality.
Kim Jong Un called on secretaries of primary Party committees to direct their main efforts to well preparing people in their units so as to fully guarantee them politically and morally before the Party and the revolution. He referred to the principled issues arising in earnestly and effectively doing education of the people to enhance their political awareness and outlook on morality.
Stagnation and retreat in the economic work can be recovered but stagnation and retreat in the education of the people would bring irrevocable consequences, he said, stressing the need for primary Party organizations to effectively and steadily conduct the work of enhancing the people’s political and moral consciousness before getting concerned about the implementation of economic plans and the state of production.
Education through revolutionary artefacts and the leadership exploits of the Party is the roots of our Party’s ideological work, and it can be called the starting point of ideological education, he said, adding that it is entirely what secretaries of primary Party committees should do to make all Party members and other working people set the goal of their life on the road of loyalty and patriotism and find the worth and honour of their life on this road, and educate them to fulfill their moral obligation as human beings before society and the collective.
He defined it as the core of the administration of revolutionary artefacts to make sure that our people’s reverence for their leaders and the Party become part of their ideological and moral traits. He underlined the need for secretaries of primary Party committees to give precedence to building well and managing and operating regularly the educational bases like Kimilsungism-Kimjongilism Study Hall, room for the education in the revolutionary artefacts and room dedicated to the history of the unit, and thus make sure that Party members and other working people nurture loyalty, faith and moral obligation for the Party and carry on the noble fighting spirit displayed by those of the preceding generations of the revolution.
High political awareness and noble moral traits can become enhanced and part of life only through organizational life and practice, he said, calling on secretaries of primary Party committees to establish strong organizational discipline and make organizational and ideological life regularized and standardized in all cases to make all the people train themselves politically and morally under the continued guidance of the organization and assistance by the collective.
Saying that revolutionary practice is a wonderful school for training people, he stressed that secretaries of primary Party committees should not just wait for examples of the times to be produced from their units but purposefully organize the work to train all their employees through revolutionary practice to be patriotic working people and innovators who love their factories, jobs and hometowns.
Secretaries of primary Party committees should respect and put forward those who faithfully fulfil their own duties without seeking any honour and appraisement, and inspire the masses with the positive example of the said persons so as to increase the ranks of faithful socialist working people, he said, stressing the need for the secretaries to lead the employees of their units to teach and learn from each other, share good experiences and admonish against defects so that they would do things beneficial to the collective and display noble and beautiful moral traits.
Kim Jong Un emphasized that secretaries of primary Party committees should launch dynamic organizational and political work for implementing the decisions of the Eighth Party Congress and the plenary meetings of the Party Central Committee and thereby bring about substantial achievements. He went on:
The decisions of the Party Congress and the plenary meetings of the Party Central Committee reflect the firm determination and will of our Party to remove the troubles of the people at the earliest date and provide them with a more stable and improved life at any cost.
Therefore, our Party officials, secretaries of primary Party committees in particular, should fulfil their responsibilities so that major decisions of the Party bear good fruit.
It is important to definitely turn the struggle for implementing the Party’s decisions into the work of the masses of the people themselves.
What our Party believes most in the present struggle for winning new victory in socialist construction in the face of unprecedented difficulties and trials is the spiritual strength of the masses.
Though the Party has adopted right decisions, they will remain an empty talk if masses are not motivated.
Secretaries of primary Party committees should encourage Party members and other working people to turn out voluntarily in implementing the Party's policies by making them clearly understand that those policies are just for the sake of themselves, that no one can replace them in implementing the policies and that only when each unit thoroughly carries out the Party's decisions, will the state affairs be successful and the people's living improve.
Secretaries of primary Party committees should make sure that all the employees become clearly aware of their units’ work plans for implementing the decisions of the Party Congress and the plenary meetings of the Party Central Committee, and steadily remind them of the plans, not just feeling content after reminding them once or twice.
They should make exacting demand on the masses so that they review the daily implementation of the Party's decisions and make redoubled effort, regarding the decisions as the standard and goal for their work. They should also discuss the innovative ways for the development of their units with the employees so as to give play to their creative initiative.
Secretaries of primary Party committees should be always mindful of this and conduct political work in a fresh and aggressive way to make sure that every workplace seethes with active drive for implementing the Party’s decisions and the national economic plans.
In order to make officials, Party members and other working people creditably carry out their tasks with proper stand and attitude towards the implementation of the Party’s decisions, they should effectively do the review and evaluation.
They should take measures in advance to solve problems that may arise in implementing the Party’s decisions and undertake to solve bottleneck problems themselves to ensure their timely solution. By doing so, they can ensure that the soaring passion of the masses does not cool down.
General Secretary Kim Jong Un said that an important issue which secretaries of primary Party committees should pay heed to in implementing the Party’s decisions is to train scientific and technical forces of their own units and intensify the Party guidance in depth to make sure that they pay off.
He continued:
Whether scientific and technical talents pay off or not depends on Party officials.
Secretaries of primary Party committees who are well aware of the Party's idea of attaching importance to science and technology and talented persons and have sizeable knowledge of science and technology related with their own fields can be effective in doing the work with the talented persons.
They should know all the technical forces and talented persons of their units, throw full weight behind them, provide conditions for work and be responsible for their inquiry and its results so that each of them could do their share.
Science and technology development plan should be included in the work plan of primary Party committees as an important item, and through the work for implementing it, the level of the technicians and skilled workers should be raised and their ranks be expanded.
Secretaries of primary Party committees should always pay close attention to the effective operation of sci-tech learning spaces and encourage officials and employees to intensify scientific and technological study.
Primary Party committees should assign sci-tech study task to officials and employees and strictly review their implementation so as to make them regard sci-tech study as the requirement of Party's policy and turn the course of study into a process of steadily raising the level of their technical skill.
They should provide Party support to establishing the traits of always giving precedence to science and technology in carrying out the Party’s decisions and the national economic plans and of solving knotty problems on the strength of science and technology and mass technical innovation.
Whether the Party’s decisions related to a unit are implemented or not depends largely on whether the Party, the administrative and technical officials achieve three-way unity or not, the General Secretary said.
He pointed out the principles to be maintained in the work of secretaries of primary Party committees, leading members in achieving the three-way unity. The principles include the issue of putting forward administrative and technical officials and respecting their opinions, the issue of providing Party support so that the employees seriously approach the directives of the administrative and technical officials and carry them out in time.
He also mentioned the importance of welfare supply service in boosting the enthusiasm of Party members and other working people who have turned out in implementing the Party's decisions.
Stressing the need for secretaries of primary Party committees to bring about major improvement in the supply service work for the employees through strenuous efforts with firm determination to solve the problems concerning their living conditions at any cost, he said that the supply service work of each unit is what the secretary of primary Party committee concerned should be responsible for from A to Z and that the supply service work in the true sense of the word is the one which gives substantial benefits to the employees under any conditions.
Pointing out the issues arising in enhancing supply service work while thoroughly obeying the state unified guidance and management over the economic work and giving precedence to the state interests, he called for rejuvenating the foundation of supply service work to suit the specific features of units and changing conditions and for rationalizing supply service system and method.
Kim Jong Un stressed the need to thoroughly prevent accidents in all units.
He said that the secretaries of primary Party committees should learn about and examine the state of their own units in detail on a regular basis and with direct responsibility, establish a revolutionary system and order, ensure that all the officials, Party members and other working people work and live as required by the system and order, and conduct in a far-sighted way the work of removing all the accident-prone elements from the viewpoint of prioritizing safety, and called for taking effective measures to find out and correct defects concerning the life and safety of the people in particular.
Kim Jong Un set forth the ways for making primary Party committees live and active groups with strong fighting efficiency and cohesion.
Whoever is the secretary of a primary Party committee should throw himself into turning it into a solid political and ideological position with vibrant combat ranks, which reliably fulfils the duty of a post entrusted by the Party and the revolution, he said, calling for making primary Party committees the integral whole of loyalty sharing ideology, intention and action with the Party Central Committee, both in name and reality.
He stressed that the starting point and the general orientation of the work of primary Party committees is to help officials and Party members cherish the unwavering faith that does not deviate from the only path of following the Party Central Committee however the situation and the environment may change.
The secretaries of primary Party committees should make the officials and Party members regard it as the most sacred duty and supreme honour to follow the revolutionary ideas of the Party Central Committee as absolute truth, to rely on them in doing everything and to absolutely support and uphold with single mind its intention and plan, he said.
They should put efforts into staffing well their primary Party committees, the political staff of their own units, and enhancing the role of their members, he stressed.
Strengthening primary Party committees presupposes strengthening Party cells, he said, adding:
When all the Party cells in their units become healthy and vibrant cells, primary Party committees can become vibrant groups with strong fighting efficiency and cohesion.
The secretaries of primary Party committees should keep intensifying the work with Party cell secretaries responsible for the cell work, not forgetting it even a moment.
Those core members who are supported and trusted by the Party members should be made to take charge of the Party cells. The secretaries of primary Party committees should exact high demand on Party cell secretaries to make them put all efforts into their work while constantly reminding themselves of the 10-point tasks and 12-point traits of Party cell secretaries, and strive to enhance the level of their working ability.
In order to make Party cells healthy and vibrant ones closely knitted in the bonds of kinship, it is necessary to create examples, generalize experience and put all the Party cells in each unit on the level required by the Party Central Committee.
As they are also members of Party cells, the secretaries of primary Party committees should give positive influence on the Party members and help the secretaries of Party cells by setting an example in the manner of treating Party cell secretaries and in the attitude of receiving Party assignments and executing them.
Saying that the results of the work of preparing the Party members and other working people politically and morally and the work of implementing the Party’s decisions depend on how the secretaries of primary Party committees conduct the work with people, he taught the issues arising for the secretaries of primary Party committees in fundamentally improving the work with the people.
Saying that in order to do the work with people well, the secretaries of primary Party committees should find themselves among the employees to correctly examine their mind and personality, he stressed that they should strive to deepen friendly feelings with the employees and lend an ear to their honest voices and appeal while doing work together with them and talking to them all the time.
He called upon the secretaries of primary Party committees to conduct the work with people in a creative way to suit their characters.
He also called upon them to steadily find the effective ways and use them flexibly by keeping in mind that they cannot expect any achievement if they do the work with people in a stereotyped manner.
He said that just as a mother speaks differently to her son and daughter and treats them differently in their growth stages, the secretaries of primary Party committees should do the work with people creatively to suit the characters of each person and the given situations even though their employees number hundreds or thousands.
He indicated in detail the ways of doing the work with different groups of people like the youth who have strong enterprising spirit and who are always vibrant, women who are always considerate of their children and family life and the persons who made a mistake in their work and life.
He called upon the secretaries of primary Party committees to take warm care of their employees.
He said that what is common in the work of those units in which everything goes well is that the secretaries of primary Party committees strive to solve even one more problem arising in the living of the employees while paying close attention to it.
Saying that employees are moved when the secretaries of primary Party committees call in on them to ask them about their difficulties and sufferings, and they feel very grateful for the Party officials and hold dear their care when they get to know that the Party officials take pains for them, he called on the secretaries of primary Party committees to take warmer care of the employees and show sincerity to helping them out of difficulties, always paying close attention to them.
He said that the secretaries of primary Party committees should make it their habit to relieve the employees of their sufferings and resolve their knotty problems at any cost, conscious of their duty as the servants of the people, and kindly treat all the employees as family members, just like a mother who treats her children without discrimination.
He stressed the need for the secretaries of primary Party committees to maintain the principle while seriously and maturely doing the work with people.
Saying that it is the greatest taboo to regard the words of one or two persons as absolute or thoughtlessly deal with the issues arising among people on the basis of a superficial view or guess, he underlined the need for the secretaries of primary Party committees to do the work with people in an unbiased and mature manner, never being blinded by subjectivity and prejudice.
In particular, he stressed, they should acquire a habit of repeatedly scrutinizing necessary information before making decisions on the issues related with the political destiny of people, and of prudently resolving them in the interests of the Party and the revolution.
Saying that for them to take warm care of and respect people never means that they should remain good-natured, blindly appeasing them, overlooking their faults and currying favour with them, he called on the secretaries of primary Party committees to treat the employees with warm humanity and educate them in a principled manner while waging a fierce struggle against negative practices.
He said that the secretaries of primary Party committees should acquire high qualifications in order to do the work with people well.
Stressing that today's socialist construction, whereby the grand goal is being attained in the arduous and difficult situation, requires the secretaries of primary Party committees, tasked with educating, organizing and mobilizing people, to possess greater abilities than ever before, he said that the main task in improving their abilities is to be well versed in the Party's line and policies and proficient in the Party work.
The secretaries of primary Party committees should put above anything else the study of the documents on the Party Congress and the plenary meetings of the Party Central Committee that comprehensively deal with the Party's line and policies, and completely grasp them by repeatedly studying them on a regular basis so that they can be able to freely explain them among the masses, he noted.
He called on the secretaries of primary Party committees to make it part of their everyday life to read the organ of the Party Central Committee in order to steadily improve their political and practical qualifications by grasping the ideas and intentions of the Party Central Committee on a normal basis and learning the methods of implementing the Party’s policies.
He stressed the need for them to continue intensifying the study relating to Party work, learn more professional knowledge for their sectors and knowledge and technique for their units and steadily acquire lots of many-sided knowledge with the open-minded attitude as required by the developing times.
He underlined the need for them to gain experience and draw lessons from their work and possess meticulous organizing ability, strong control and persistent executive ability.
Noting that if the secretaries of primary Party committees are to do the work with people well, they should have noble popular traits, he said that they will be disliked by people if they have a rude style of work, although they are politically and ideologically sound and have excellent working ability.
He stressed that strong Party spirit, fidelity to principle and noble humanity constitute the main traits befitting the secretaries of primary Party committees and personal magnetism.
He called on them to have a warm heart with which to take sincere care of people and deeply love them and to lead them with the stand to take responsible care of the present life of the employees and even their future.
Noting that modesty, an unassuming character and uprightness are essential traits of primary Party committee secretaries as they do the work with people at all time, he said that they should always treat employees courteously and in a free-hearted manner with a smile on their faces and lead a simple life, not pursuing selfish interests and desires.
He said that they should keep their appearance neat and clean, use polite language and make positive efforts to have lots of cultural attainments and optimistic sentiments capable of touching people’s hearts and creating an optimistic climate among them.
He specially stressed the need for the Party committee secretaries of ministries and national agencies and the secretaries of ri Party committees to enhance their responsibility and role.
Saying that the Party committee secretaries of ministries and national agencies are responsible for the Party work of the state administrative guidance organs organizing and guiding the work for implementing the line and policies of the Party on a nationwide scale, he called on them to lead all officials of their organs to steadily cultivate themselves through their Party life, political life, and to properly plan and guide the work for the implementation of the Party’s policies, bearing in mind that they have very responsible tasks in a very responsible period.
He said that the Party Central Committee attaches great significance to enhancing the role of the Party committee secretaries of ministries and national agencies at present when epochal progress should be made in the overall state work and practical successes be achieved in the development of the national economy every year.
Noting that the duty of secretaries of ri Party committees is very heavy in the historic struggle for giving a complete facelift to the countryside, he called on them across the country to redouble their efforts, cherishing a high sense of honour and responsibility for conducting the Party work in the great new era of rural revolution.
He also stressed the need for departments of the Party Central Committee and provincial, city and county Party committees to pay close attention to the work for enhancing the role of the secretaries of primary Party committees.
He underscored the need to direct efforts to the work for consolidating the ranks of primary Party committee secretaries and properly conduct the work for educating them and raising their practical abilities.
He noted that it is the mode of activities peculiar to our Party fully discharging its duty as a people’s party, their “servant” party, for the Party Central Committee to set the people’s desires as its policy and a state policy and for all the primary Party organizations to thoroughly implement it so as to make the people benefit from it, and that this is just the idea of the role of primary Party committees and the idea of attaching importance to primary Party committees advocated by the Party Central Committee.
Saying that the true appearance of primary Party committee secretaries lies in the attitude of the servant who puts his heart and soul into bringing welfare to the people as much as possible, being thoughtful and meticulous like mother, he said that all the secretaries of primary Party committees should remain consistent in such appearance to make sure that the Party lives up to the expectations of the people who have lavished praise on it as the motherly Party despite the violent tempest of history and stays faithful to its political idea and historic mission as a people’s party, their “servant” party.
He ardently called on all secretaries of primary Party committees to turn out in the sacred struggle for providing the people with a happy life as early as possible and turning the country into a great powerful socialist state, well aware of their duty as political officials of a people’s party, their “servant” party.
The important conclusion made by the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un at the Second Conference of Secretaries of Primary Committees of the WPK serves as a powerful militant banner for turning all the basic Party organizations into the elite ranks of loyalty with the organizing ability, fighting efficiency and vitality meeting the requirements of a new era of overall national prosperity and for strongly encouraging all the Party members and other working people in the drive for implementing the grandiose struggle programme indicated at the Party Congress under the uplifted banner of great Kimilsungism-Kimjongilism.
KCNA
2022-03-01
