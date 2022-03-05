Participants in Second Conference of Secretaries of Primary Committees of WPK Vow Loyalty
The participants in the Second Conference of Secretaries of Primary Committees of the Workers’ Party of Korea met on March 3 to adopt a letter of pledge to the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un.
The letter of pledge was read out at the meeting.
In the letter all the participants made a firm pledge to further cement the basic organizations of the great WPK, true to the militant tasks set forth at the conference, recollecting the glorious days of the conference they spent as they were honoured with deep trust and love of the General Secretary.
The letter expressed the participants’ will to strengthen all the primary Party organizations into elite combat units sharing the idea, intention and action with the Party Central Committee and become true political workers of a people’s party, their “servant” party, cherishing the absolute truth that the destiny and future of the Party, the country and the people are guaranteed only by the General Secretary.
It also reflected their resolution to dynamically conduct organizational and political work for training Party members and other working people into passionate revolutionaries faithful to the revolutionary ideas and unified leadership of the General Secretary in keeping with the matured demand of the Party and the developing revolution and focus the activities of primary Party organizations on implementing the fighting programme set forth by the Party Congress.
The participants vowed to become competent political activists who resemble the General Secretary in ideal, ambition, working method and way of activity, regarding the pride of learning the Party work and applying it to practice under his guidance as the most precious wealth in their life.
The letter was adopted amid the intense expression of their revolutionary faith and unshakable will to unyieldingly struggle to the end as befit the contingents of the Party Central Committee and faithful servants of the people on the road of honourable service for the Party, revolution and people.
