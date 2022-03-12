International Atomic Energy Agency Head to Visit Kiev - Nuclear Official
According to Kotin, the date of the visit has not been set yet
KIEV, March 13. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi is set to pay a visit to Kiev, the National Nuclear Energy Generating Company of Ukraine (Energoatom) said in its Telegram channel.
"IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi is set to arrive in Kiev," the company said, citing Energoatom chief Pyotr Kotin.
According to Kotin, the date of the visit has not been set yet.
During the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s armed forces took control of the Chernobyl and Zaporozhye nuclear power plants. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Wednesday that the situation at both nuclear power plants is controlled jointly by Russian servicemen, Ukrainian specialists, and the National Guard. According to her, "statements from the Ukrainian side about an alleged twentyfold increase in the radiation level at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant do not correspond to reality." The IAEA said on its Twitter feed that it did not observe any critical breaches in the plant's safety system.
In this regard, Grossi urged to ensure safety of nuclear facilities in Ukraine and prevent radioactive pollution.
On March 12, Russia notified IAEA that the "management and operation of the Zaporozhskaya and Chernobyl NPPs is carried out by the Ukrainian operating personnel." "A group of several Russian experts provides them consultative assistance," the document says.
