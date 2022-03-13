UAE Pledged Bank Deposits for Sudan: Sovereign Council Says
Sudan's Burhan meets with UAE's Mohammed bin Zayen on March 11, 2022
March 11, 2022 (KHARTOUM) – The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi pledged bank deposits in support of the Sudanese economy, said the Sovereign Council on Friday without specifying any amount.
Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on Friday received the Head of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan who is visiting the United Arab Emirates nowadays.
After the meeting, the Sovereign Council stated that Al-Nahyan reaffirmed the UAE’s support for all national initiatives aimed at stabilizing Sudan.
“His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan announced large deposits in Sudanese banks and development projects in Sudan that would boost the Sudanese economy,” further said the statement.
The official Emirates News Agency (WAM), however, did not report the financial pledge but stated that the meeting discussed “prospects of developing bilateral relations in various fields”.
After the military coup, the United States, EU countries and international financial institutions suspended financial and economic support to Sudan and called to restore the civilian-led transition.
The Friends of Sudan, the Troika, and Quartet countries including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE called for the restoration of the civilian government and vowed to support Sudan’s efforts for political stability and economic recovery.
Sudan is facing a severe economic crisis while the Sudanese pound fell to a record low. The central bank liberalized the local currency did not help to stabilize it as one dollar is traded at 600 Sudanese pounds.
From the Sudanese side, the meeting was attended by Ali al-Sadiq, acting Foreign Minister, Finance Minister Gibril Ibrahim, and Lt-Gen Ahmed Al-Mufaddal, Director of the General Intelligence Service.
(ST)
