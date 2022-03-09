US Bans Russian Oil, Gas Imports — Biden
According to US President, the US will make the move unilaterally as its European allies cannot join the ban on Russian energy imports
WASHINGTON, March 8. /TASS/. The United States is banning imports of Russian energy resources, US President Joe Biden said in his speech on Ukraine from the White House on Tuesday.
"Today, I am announcing the United States is targeting the main artery of Russia’s economy," the president said. "We are banning all imports of Russian oil and gas energy. That means Russian oil will no longer be accepted in US ports, and the American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin’s war machine."
According to Biden, the US will make the move unilaterally as its European allies cannot join the ban on Russian energy imports.
