DPRK Message of Greetings to Xi Jinping
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), sent a message of greeting to Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and president of the People's Republic of China (PRC), on October 1.
He in the message extended warm congratulations on behalf of the WPK, the DPRK government and all the Korean people to General Secretary Xi Jinping and the CPC, the PRC government and the fraternal Chinese people on the 73rd founding anniversary of the PRC.
The message noted that over the past 73 years, the Chinese party, government and people have made remarkable successes in accomplishing the socialist cause, braving all sorts of challenges and trials of history.
The Chinese government and people built up a moderately prosperous society and have entered a new historic course for comprehensively building a modern socialist country under the leadership of the CPC with the general secretary as its core since the 18th Party Congress, the message said, adding:
We are sincerely as rejoiced over all the achievements made by the Chinese party, government and people as our own.
The Chinese people are greeting the 20th CPC Congress that will provide a new milestone in socialist construction.
We are sure that the Chinese dream of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation will surely come true as there are your leadership and the Chinese people rallied around the CPC.
Our party, government and people will invariably support and encourage the Chinese party, government and people in the just struggle to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country and realize its reunification.
Today the two parties and the two countries are still writing the history of invincible friendship and unity while supporting and encouraging each other in accomplishing the common cause for defending and adding glory to the socialist cause.
I will in the future, too, strive together with you to steadily develop in depth the traditional DPRK-China relations of friendship and defend peace and stability of Asia and the rest of the world.
I wish you greater success in your responsible party and state affairs and the PRC prosperity and the Chinese people happiness.
KCNA
2022-10-01
No comments:
Post a Comment