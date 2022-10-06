Poem Recitation Held to Mark 77th Founding Anniversary of WPK
A poem recitation of officials of the General Federation of Trade Unions of Korea “Keep the revolutionary faith to the death” was held at the Taesongsan Revolutionary Battle Site on October 5 in celebration of the 77th founding anniversary of the Workers’ Party of Korea.
It was attended by Pak In Chol, chairman of the Central Committee of the GFTUK, and officials of the GFTUK Central Committee and trade union officials in the capital city of Pyongyang.
Prior to the recitation, the participants toured the aforesaid revolutionary battle site.
Through the visit they cherished deep in their hearts the ennobling spirit and indomitable revolutionary faith of fighters who waged protracted bloody war against the Japanese imperialists under the command of President Kim Il Sung.
On the summit of Jangsu Peak they had the poem recitation.
The lyric Mother and the epic poem Mt Paektu touched the heartstrings of the participants.
The participants sang in chorus the song Keep the revolutionary faith to the death.
