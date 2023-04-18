97 People Killed During Two Days as Sudanese Belligerents Continue to Battle
Smoke from fuel stores at Khartoum airport as fighting intensifies on April 16, 2023
April 17, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – At least 97 civilians have been killed in Sudan since the outbreak of armed conflict in the Sudanese capital between the regular army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on April 15.
On Sunday, the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) intensified its attacks on the RSF positions in the capital Khartoum and different regions using aeroplanes and heavy weapons.
In a statement on Monday morning, the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD) said that 41 civilians were killed on Sunday, the second day of fighting.
Additionally, the independent medical group said that the number of civilian and military injuries who were brought to hospitals on the same day reached 347 people.
“Thus, the number of civilian deaths since the beginning of the clashes reached 97, while the number of injuries since the beginning of these events has reached 942, including both civilians and military personnel.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), supplies distributed to health facilities prior to the conflict are now exhausted, and many of the nine hospitals in Khartoum receiving injured civilians are reporting shortages of blood, transfusion equipment, intravenous fluids, medical supplies, and other life-saving commodities.
“There are also reports of shortages of specialized medical personnel, including anesthesiologists,” WHO added.
The capital experiences water and power shortages that are affecting the functionality of health facilities. Also, shortages of fuel are impacting the hospital generators.
Some cell phone companies shut down for several hours on Sunday.
The Sudanese army on Sunday said they retook control of Merowe airport and seven RSF bases in Khartoum, Port Sudan, Kassala, Gedaref, Damazin, Kosti, and Kadugli.
