Hamas Praises ‘Heroic’ Shooting Operation Against Israeli Settlers
Friday, 07 April 2023 6:04 PM
Hamas spokesman Mohammad Hamada
The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has praised as “heroic” a Friday shooting operation in the occupied West Bank, saying it showed resistance forces are ready to quickly react to any act of aggression by the Israeli regime.
Hamas spokesman Mohammad Hamada said described the attack, which left two settlers dead and another injured, as a crushing response to Israel’s aggression. He said resistance is now in the hearts of Palestinians and Israeli aggression against al-Aqsa Mosque and its defenders won’t go unanswered.
Hamada reiterated Hamas’s position that al-Aqsa is a red line for Palestinians.
Iran says the international community should take effective and deterrent action against Israel.
The shooting attack left two Israeli settlers dead and another seriously injured near the settlement of Hamra in the West Bank.
It said the women were fired on in a car in the northern part of the Jordan Valley.
No group has so far claimed responsibility for the attack.
The Israeli military said it had launched a manhunt for the perpetrators of Friday's shooting.
The regime carried out airstrikes and artillery bombardment on the Gaza Strip and Lebanon following rocket attacks in retaliation for Israeli assaults against unarmed worshippers at al-Aqsa in the past couple of days.
No comments:
Post a Comment