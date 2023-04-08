Lebanon Lodges Complaint at UN Security Council over Israeli Aggression
Saturday, 08 April 2023 4:57 PM
A man stands near the damage following Israeli airstrikes in the town of al-Qalilah, southern Lebanon, on April 7, 2023. (Photo by Reuters)
Lebanese caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib has filed a complaint with the UN Security Council (UNSC) and UN Secretary-General António Guterres against Israel after the regime said it had struck targets belonging to the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in southern Lebanon.
According to Lebanon's official National News Agency (NNA), Bou Habib held a meeting with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on Saturday, after which he instructed the Permanent Mission of Lebanon to the United Nations in New York to submit an official complaint to the UN Security Council and the UN chief regarding the impact of the Israeli bombing and deliberate aggression at Friday dawn in areas in southern Lebanon.
The top Lebanese diplomat called the Israeli aggression a flagrant violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and a deliberate breach of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.
UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which brokered a ceasefire in the war of aggression Israel launched against Lebanon in 2006, calls on Tel Aviv to respect Beirut's sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The Israeli military announces striking targets inside Lebanon, from which dozens of rockets were fired earlier at the occupied territories.
The Israeli bombardment in the early hours of Friday followed a spate of rocket launches from southern Lebanon as tensions soared after Israeli forces stormed the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Old City of al-Quds twice this week, and violently attacked Palestinian worshippers marking the holy fasting month of Ramadan.
Hours earlier, there were explosions in the besieged Gaza Strip after the Israeli military launched air raids on several targets in the coastal enclave.
At least 30 rockets have reportedly been launched from southern Lebanon into the Israeli-occupied territories in retaliation for raids by Israeli forces.
The attacks on Gaza and Lebanon came after the Israeli military said 34 rockets had been fired from Lebanon on Thursday, with 25 allegedly intercepted and at least four landing inside the occupied territories.
They were the first rockets fired from Lebanon towards Israel in a year and the biggest launch since Israel and Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement fought a war in 2006.
