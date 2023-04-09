Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sun. April 9, 2023
Listen to the Sun. April 9, 2023 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this program go to the following link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 04/09 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW segment with dispatches on the recently-released augmented report from the Central Committee of the South African Communist Party (SACP); more migrants have been found dead off the coast of the North African state of Tunisia; drilling for oil in the Kalahari in Southern Africa may impact the vast wildlife habitat; and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has tested a new underground missile system.
In the second hour we look at the declining influence of the United States dollar as the world moves toward a multicurrency system.
We then look back on the 30th anniversary of the martyrdom of SACP Secretary General Chris Hani.
Finally, we continue our tribute to the 125th birthday of Paul L. Robeson.
