President Cyril Ramaphosa Hosts His Excellency President Hage Geingob of Republic of Namibia, 20 April
14 Apr 2023
President Ramaphosa to host president Geingob of Namibia for a state visit
President Cyril Ramaphosa will host His Excellency President Hage Geingob of the Republic of Namibia who will undertake a State Visit to the Republic of South Africa on Thursday, 20 April 2023.
The visit aims to solidify bilateral relations between the two countries and it is expected that President Ramaphosa and President Geingob will discuss political and economic issues including regional, continental and international matters of mutual concern, including exchanging views on the political situation in Eswatini, conflict in Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic (SADR), Palestine and the Russia – Ukraine situation.
South Africa and Namibia enjoy close historic relations and the structural bilateral relations between the two countries is conducted under the framework of a Bi-National Commission (BNC) inaugurated in 2013.
The State Visit by President Geingob will afford the two countries an opportunity to solidify their bonds of friendship through assessing progress made in the implementation of the decisions of their BNC.
The visit will also afford the two countries an opportunity to enhance economic cooperation; explore trade and investment; and identify new areas of cooperation.
In 2022, South Africa imported R16.1 billion from Namibia and in turn South Africa exported R56.5 billion to Namibia.
The second session of the South Africa-Namibia BNC was held in South Africa in October of 2016. The third session is scheduled to be hosted by Namibia and meetings, at senior officials level, are underway planning for this meeting.
The State Visit will be preceded by a bilateral meeting between the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), Dr Naledi Pandor and Ms Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of the Republic of Namibia on 19 April 2023.
Namibia is a member of the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) and President Geingob Chairs the SADC Organ on Politics, Defense and Security Cooperation.
The last State Visit to the Republic of South Africa by the Republic of Namibia took place in November of 2012, by former President Hifikepunye Pohamba.
Members of the media wishing to cover the State Visit are requested to populate the attached Excel form and send it back to Terrence Manase – terrence@presidency.gov.za(link sends e-mail) on or before Monday, 17 April 2023 at 11h00.
Media enquiries: Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President – 082 835 6315
No comments:
Post a Comment