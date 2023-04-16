Russian Forces Destroys Dutch YPR-765 Armored Vehicle Near Ugledar
According to the battlegroup’s spokesman Alexander Gordeyev, Russian troops repelled a strike a HIMARS strike in the southern Donetsk direction
MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. A Ukrainian YPR-765 armored fighting vehicle of Dutch make was hit by the Russian eastern battlegroup near Ugledar, the battlegroup’s spokesman Alexander Gordeyev said on Sunday.
"The Kornet anti-tank missile system hit a Dutch YPR-765 armored vehicle with a 25mm automatic cannon near Ugledar," he said in a video posted on the ministry’s Telegram channel.
According to the spokesman, Russian troops repelled a strike a HIMARS strike in the southern Donetsk direction. Two rockets were downed.
Apart from that, Russian forces thwarted Ukraine’s exploratory attack on the battlegroup’s positions. Four militants were killed.
"In the Zaporozhye direction, an enemy munitions depot was destroyed from a TOS-1 system near the settlement of Maryinka," he said.
He also said Penitsillin artillery reconnaissance systems spotted Ukrainian Msta-B and D-30 howitzers near the settlements of Gulyaipole and Chervonaya Krinitsa. The howitzers were destroyed by Gitasint and Msta systems.
Russian Armed Forces hit command posts of two territorial defense brigades
The official representative of the department, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, noted that operational-tactical aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces groupings of troops defeated 92 artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine at firing positions, manpower and equipment in 127 districts
MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces hit the command posts of the 125th and 102nd Territorial Defense Brigades in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Zaporozhye Region, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov told a briefing on the special military operation in Ukraine on Sunday.
"The command posts of the 125th and 102nd territorial defense brigades were hit in the areas of the settlements of Yampolovka in the Donetsk People's Republic and Zaliznichnoye in the Zaporozhye region," he said.
In addition, Konashenkov said, the operational-tactical aviation, missile and artillery units of the Russian Armed Forces hit firing positions, personnel and equipment of 92 artillery units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in 127 districts.
Over the past day, the Russian forces have defeated units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Krasny Liman direction. According to Konashenkov, Ukraine’s losses amounted to "up to 80 servicemen, an armored combat vehicle, 2 vehicles, and a D-30 howitzer".
