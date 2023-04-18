Sudanese Army Captures Seven RSF Bases
SAF soldier removes RSF banner after taking control of its base in Gedaref eastern Sudan.
April 16, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – The Sudanese army reported that it had captured the headquarters of the Rapid Support Forces in six cities and the Karari base in Khartoum.
The clashes between the two belligerents continued in various parts of Khartoum and other cities, where heavy weapons, artillery shelling, and warplanes were used.
In a press release seen by the Sudan Tribune, the army stated that it had taken control of RSF militia bases and headquarters in Port Sudan, Kassala, Gedaref, Damazin, Kosti, and Kadugli.
The army also announced that they had taken over the largest RSF base in the Karari area, northern Omdurman of Khartoum state along with vehicles, weapons, and equipment.
The RSF, however, claimed that foreign interference caused an attack on their forces in Port Sudan and reported shooting down a Sukhoi plane and a drone in Khartoum. They also claimed to have seized the navy forces’ headquarters at the army command, which the army denied.
The army headquarters in Khartoum, which includes various buildings such as the Staff Command, Air Force, Navy, and Ground Forces Command, experienced a fire outbreak in the Ground Forces Command headquarters, while clashes occurred in the nearby Buri area of the General Command.
The army denied that the Rapid Support Forces had taken control of or approached the General Command headquarters and stated that the fire was caused by the morning clashes, which were eventually brought under control without any harm.
َThe Sudanese army speaks about ending the RSF insurgency in the coming hours as they use now tanks and but observers say the military operations may take several days.
Also, Chad decided to close the border with Sudan until further notice to avoid the spread of the conflict into its territory, as some RSF garrisons continue to resist the Sudanese army.
(ST)
