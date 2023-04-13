Sudanese Army Warns Against Military Escalation After RSF Deployment in Merowe
April 13, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – The Sudanese army issued a warning, in the wee hours of Thursday, against the deployment without its approval of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) inside the capital, Khartoum, and Merowe town in Northern State.
The strongly worded warning comes after reports about the deployment of RSF troops in Khartoum during the past few days, and Merowe of the Northern State, located 210 kilometres north of the capital.
On Wednesday, residents of Merowe posted videos on social media showing RSF vehicles arriving in the town while others called to protest against their arrival to an area near the Merowe airport where Sudanese and Egyptian armies have military planes.
The army surrounded the RSF troops and requested them to evacuate but the paramilitary force refused. After RSF on Wednesday evening issued a statement saying their presence in the Northern state is part of their mission to combat human trafficking, illegal migrant smuggling and drugs.
In response, the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) Spokesman Nabil Abdallah released a statement at 03.00 on Thursday saying that RSF deployed troops without the approval or coordination with the army which is entrusted with national security.
“This deployment and repositioning of forces violate the tasks and work system of the Rapid Support Forces, and it clearly violates the law and the directives of the central and state security committees. Its continuation will inevitably cause more divisions and tensions that may lead to the collapse of security in the country,” Abdallah warned.
On March 29, a workshop on security and military reform in Khartoum concluded its works without reaching an agreement about the RSF integration in the national army.
The disagreement adjourned sine die the signing of a political declaration and a transitional constitution but the two military parties continue talks over the pending issues.
The army spokesman reiterated the army’s commitment to the framework agreement and what was agreed upon under the political process. Also, he requested the political forces to stand away from this dispute.
“The armed forces are warning political forces about the dangers of outbidding the national positions of the armed forces,” said, underscoring that this military sacrificed their lives to achieve security and stability in Sudan.
On April 12, 2019, one day after the ouster of the former regime, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan appointed RSF Commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo ‘Hemetti” as the Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Military Council.
On July 30, 2019, al-Burhan issued a decree separating the RSF from the Sudan Armed Forces.
It is worth noting that these decisions triggered anger and two coup attempts by an Islamist general and another nationalist general. But, al-Burhan imposed Hemetti against all as he was seen as a safety valve against the Islamists.
However, the political ambitions of the two men coupled with the economic and military expansion of the paramilitary forces broke the alliance between the two men.
(ST)
