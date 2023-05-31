Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on Worldwide Satellite Radio Broadcast Discussing the 60th Anniversary of Africa Liberation Day and the Contemporary Crisis
Listen to the second segment of this satellite radio broadcast entitled "By Any Means Necessary" which emanates from Washington D.C.
To hear the program just click on the following link: Senior Poverty Growing as Biden Proposes New SNAP Work Requirements - Sputnik International, 31.05.2023 (sputnikglobe.com)
In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, the editor of the Pan-African News Wire to discuss the recent commemoration of African Liberation Day and how the lessons of Kwame Nkrumah apply to today's issues of a new cold war between the US and NATO and Russia and China, the history of African unity during the cold war and the involvement of China and the Soviet Union on the African continent, and the consequences of African disunity caused by US intervention on the continent and in the African diaspora.
