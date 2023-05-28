Arrest of Sudanese Doctor Sparks Outrage and Concern
Doctor Alaa al-Din Nuqud (file photo)
May 27, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – The Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) in Sudan expressed deep concern on Saturday following the arrest of a prominent member of the coalition and called for his immediate release
According to a statement by the political coalition extended to Sudan Tribune, a group of 10 individuals, claiming to be from the army and the General Intelligence Service, stormed Dr Nuqud’s home and took him to an undisclosed location.
The statement pointed out that the force identified themselves as members of the army and the General Intelligence Service to the detainee’s family.
The FFC demanded Nuqud’s immediate release under the provisions of the ceasefire agreement and held the Army and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) accountable for his safety.
Since the conflict erupted on April 15, both warring parties, particularly the RSF, have been arresting activists and journalists, seizing private properties, including hundreds of houses and vehicles.
Speaking on Al-Hadath TV on May 26, Nuqud shed light on the dire situation of hospitals in Khartoum and the challenges they face in treating chronic diseases and providing dialysis for kidney failure patients.
He also revealed that the international medical aid the World Health Organization (WHO) delivered to Sudan had been confiscated by the army and stored at the military hospital in Omdurman.
“When the doctors’ committee approached the military hospital to request a share of the aid for civilian hospitals, they were denied access and informed that they needed special permission to enter a hospital that now serves as a military garrison,” Nuqud stated.
In a separate statement, the Steering Committee of the Doctors Syndicate condemned the arrest of Nuqud. Furthermore, the medical group emphasized that the ongoing targeting of medical personnel by both warring factions constitutes a blatant violation of local and international agreements.
The Sudanese medical and rights groups have urged the international community and human rights organizations to intervene and ensure the release of Nuqud and the protection of medical personnel in the country.
