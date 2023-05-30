Ceasefire Facilitators Urge Halt to Airstrikes, RSF Withdrawal from Urban Areas
Damaged building in Khartoum on April 27, 2023 (Reuters photo)
May 28, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – Sudan’s ceasefire facilitators have called for an immediate halt to airstrikes and the withdrawal of paramilitary forces from urban areas, citing violations of the short-term humanitarian ceasefire by both warring parties.
In a joint statement issued on Sunday, Saudi Arabia and the United States assessed the implementation of the ceasefire by the Sudan Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, while urging for its renewal.
“There were violations by both parties that significantly impeded the delivery of humanitarian assistance and restoration of essential services,” the statement emphasized.
The facilitators further emphasized that stopping Sudan Armed Forces airstrikes, withdrawing Rapid Support Forces from urban areas, and ceasing attacks against humanitarian actors are crucial steps to improve the delivery of much-needed assistance to the Sudanese people.
Based on their findings, the facilitators urged both parties to agree on extending the current ceasefire, allowing humanitarian actors more time to carry out their vital work.
Since the ceasefire commenced on May 22, the Sudanese army has continued to launch attacks on Rapid Support Forces positions, including an airstrike that damaged Sudan’s currency printing press on May 27.
Additionally, militiamen have been arresting civilians and occupying civilian homes, private businesses, and public buildings. Sudanese citizens have taken to social media to report incidents of looting or occupation of their houses by elements of the Rapid Support Forces, as well as the theft of vehicles and personal belongings.
The facilitators also reported that both sides have been conducting operations to strengthen their military positions in the capital.
Furthermore, they highlighted an incident on May 24, in which the Sudanese army seized medical supplies from two separate facilities shortly after their delivery
