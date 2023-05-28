President Kiir Engages Region for Ceasefire in Sudan: FM
South Sudan's Acting Foreign Affairs minister. Deng Dau Malek (City Review photo)
May 27, 2023 (JUBA) – Salva Kiir Mayardit, the President of South Sudan, maintains consistent communication and provides regular updates to regional leaders and the international community concerning the ongoing conflict in Sudan, its neighbouring country.
On Saturday, South Sudan’s Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation informed Sudan Tribune that President Kiir is actively engaged in diplomatic efforts aimed at promptly resolving the present conflict in Sudan.
“The situation in Sudan is one of the top priorities for His Excellency the President of the Republic of South Sudan, General Salva Kiir Mayardit. As a man of peace, he remains in constant engagement with the region to ensure sustained diplomatic efforts on the humanitarian issue that Sudan has become,” said Minister Malek.
Malek disclosed that President Kiir has assigned him to coordinate with counterparts in Ethiopia, Uganda, Kenya, Djibouti, and Egypt, in consultation with the friends of Sudan, regional countries, and organizations such as the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), African Union, and the United Nations.
“The President has entrusted me with the task of coordinating efforts with colleagues in Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Djibouti, Egypt, and beyond, to expedite our collective efforts to resolve the situation in Sudan. The priority now is to ensure that the ceasefire is respected and implemented. This is our immediate task. President Kiir and regional leaders are engaging the parties to ensure they uphold their commitments and declarations to stop the fighting, allowing trapped civilians in Khartoum to access essential supplies and facilitating the delivery of humanitarian aid. This is our current priority,” stated Malek.
He added that President Kiir continues to have discussions with the Chairman of the Sovereign Council, General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan, regarding the situation.
Furthermore, Tut Gatluak Manime, South Sudan’s Presidential Adviser on Security Affairs, affirmed in an interview with Sudan Tribune that President Kiir is actively engaged in discussions with the parties involved in the conflict in Sudan.
Manime emphasized that peace negotiations are the only viable and beneficial solution to address the political issues at hand.
“President Kiir recognizes that war does not serve the best interests of the Sudanese people. It only brings destruction. His Excellency the President, along with regional leaders, continues to advocate for peace talks as the preferred path. We are fully committed to supporting these endeavours,” Manime clarified.
South Sudan is one of the countries in the region coordinating efforts with members of the Trilateral Mechanism and the Quad to ensure the implementation of the ceasefire declared by the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces.
The South Sudanese presidential aide highlighted that President Kiir urges the parties to honour their commitments to engage in dialogue to establish a lasting cessation of hostilities and ensure unobstructed humanitarian access.
He further clarified that the initial phase of diplomacy aims to establish a process that will contribute to the development of a de-escalation plan, as outlined in the April 20 African Union communique, which received endorsement from the League of Arab States, the European Union, the Troika, and other bilateral partners.
President Kiir was selected at the beginning of the conflict to lead the Intergovernmental Authority on Development’s (IGAD) mediation team of the Assembly of Heads of States and Government. He continues to provide comprehensive updates on his efforts during engagements with General Al-Burhan of the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) and General Mohamed Daglo of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of the Republic of Sudan.
The regional bloc has welcomed the efforts of the United States of America and Saudi Arabia in securing a humanitarian ceasefire from April 24-27, as well as IGAD’s call for a 72-hour extension of the ceasefire from April 28-30, 2023, and a call for dialogue.
President Kiir’s consistent engagement and support of IGAD mediation efforts serve as an opportunity to instil confidence in the Assembly and the international community, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to stopping the fighting and de-escalating the situation.
During the 40th Extraordinary Emergency Session of the IGAD Assembly on April 16, 2023, it was underscored that an immediate cessation of hostilities, de-escalation, and return to the negotiating table were necessary, allowing the high-level IGAD peace mission to proceed without further delay.
