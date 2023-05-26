Chinese FM Pledges to Support Ethiopia’s Post-conflict Reconstruction
May 26, 2023
ADDIS ABABA (ENA)- China firmly supports the peace process in Ethiopia and is willing to deepen cooperation between the two countries in various fields to support Ethiopia’s post-conflict reconstruction as well as development and revitalization, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang said yesterday.
According to CGTN, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang made the remarks during a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia Demeke Mekonnen, who is on an official visit to China from May 24 to 28.
Since diplomatic relations were established more than half a century ago, the two countries have always supported and helped each other, becoming a model of unity, cooperation, and win-win development for developing countries, Qin noted. Implementing the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, China is willing to work with Ethiopia to continue supporting each other on issues concerning each other’s core interests and major concerns, he said.
The Chinese foreign minister vowed to strengthen collaboration with the Ethiopian side to promote the implementation of the Outlook on Peace and Development in the Horn of Africa. China has provided and delivered two batches of emergency food aid to countries in the Horn of Africa region and is considering providing a new batch of emergency food aid to help countries alleviate their urgent needs, he said.
Qin expressed his gratitude to the government of Ethiopia for its strong support and assistance in evacuating Chinese nationals from Sudan. Demeke on his part said that Ethiopia and China have a long-standing and profound friendship, and the cooperation between the two countries has brought tangible benefits to the peoples and created a model of South-South cooperation.
“We are willing to consolidate the traditional friendship between the two countries, continue to firmly support each other in safeguarding core interests, plan for future cooperation, and continue to inject new momentum into the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries,” he said.
Ethiopia attaches great importance to improving the domestic security situation and will continue to do its utmost to ensure the safety of Chinese institutions and personnel in Ethiopia, he said. Ethiopia appreciates that China always advocates and safeguards peace and is willing to strengthen the coordination of international and regional affairs between the two sides to jointly safeguard the basic norms of international relations, he added.
The two sides also exchanged views on China-Africa cooperation. Qin said that China has always regarded Africa as a diplomatic priority, adding that China and Africa should continue to work together to strengthen solidarity and friendship and seek common development.
Demeke said that China is a good friend of Africa. Chinese modernization and development achievements are of great inspirational significance and will inspire and motivate African countries to accelerate their independent development, he added.
