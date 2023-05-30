Sudanese Army, Paramilitary Forces Extend Ceasefire for Five Days
Saudi foreign minister, US and Saudi ambassadors pose with the representatives of the SAF and RSF in Jeddah after the signing of the humanitarian truce on May 21, 2023
May 29, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – The Sudanese army and paramilitary forces have agreed to a five-day extension of the ceasefire, allowing for the delivery of humanitarian aid and discussions on further measures to bring an end to the conflict.
Initially signed on May 20, the seven-day humanitarian ceasefire agreement was marred by violations as clashes and airstrikes persisted, impeding the delivery of aid and hindering the restoration of vital services such as water and power.
In a joint statement, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United States of America announced that both warring parties have agreed to the five-day extension of the Agreement on a Short-Term Ceasefire and Humanitarian Arrangements. The extension aims to allow humanitarian actors more time to carry out their crucial work.
During the extension period, the parties have expressed their commitment to implementing the provisions of the initial ceasefire that were not fully achieved. This includes the delivery of additional humanitarian assistance, the repair of essential services, and the evacuation of armed actors from hospitals.
“The parties also agreed to discuss a longer-term ceasefire that could entail vacating forces from urban areas, including civilian homes, further removal of impediments to the free movement of civilians and humanitarian assistance, and enabling public servants to resume their regular duties,” stressed the statement.
The joint statement strongly condemned the continued airstrikes, attacks, and restricted movements. It emphasized the importance of both parties honouring their obligations during the five-day extension to ensure a conducive environment for the delivery of aid and the well-being of the Sudanese people.
