Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sun. May 28, 2023
Listen to the Sun. May 28, 2023 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode just click on the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 05/28 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The episode features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the security situation in the Republic of Sudan as fighting continues between the two military structures; the African Development Bank (AfDB) says that investment prospects remain favorable for the continent; the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is working to alleviate the food deficits in the region; and the Egyptian government has announced the discoveries of artifacts from the Old Kingdom period of history.
In the second and third hours we continue our focus on the 60th anniversary of the formation of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), the predecessor to the African Union (AU).
We listen to a lecture and discussion on the life, times and contributions of Amilcar Cabral, the co-founder of the African Party for the Independence of Guinea and Cape Verde (PAIGC).
Finally, we review the recent state visit by Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki to the People's Republic of China.
