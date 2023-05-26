STRENGTH OF SADC AND ECOWAS UNDER SPOTLIGHT AS CONTINENT MARKS AFRICA DAY
Questions have been raised on whether the two subcontinental blocs have done enough in developing policies on trade across Africa.
Ndaedzo Nethonzhe | 25 May 2023 17:57
JOHANNESBURG - As the continent celebrates Africa Day, there has been much focus on the strength of regional blocs on the continent.
This includes the Southern African Development Community (SADC) as well as regions in the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas).
The two regional blocs are seen as key in the development of Africa, not only from a political, but also economic point of view.
But questions have been raised on whether the two sub-continental blocs have done enough in developing policies on trade across Africa.
There have also been concerns about whether enough has been done in ensuring peace and stability on the continent.
Continental giants, Nigeria and South Africa, have often been seen as central players as members of Ecowas and SADC respectively.
But while the SADC appears to have strong trade relations at a global level, Ecowas’s focus appears to be more at the regional level.
Political analyst, Professor Tinyiko Maluleke, believes the likes of South Africa and Nigeria would need to work together in order to advance the aspirations of both the SADC and Ecoways.
“What is needed on a day such as this is for us to think about, how on a day such as this South Africa and Nigeria and other African states can work together to bring forth the 1963 dream of the OAU… how can these countries work together so that Africa becomes a bigger factor in geopolitics of the globe.”
Maluleke further believes if other big states on the continent do not address their economic challenges, it may make it difficult to advance trade relations on the African continent with global superpowers such as the United States and China.
