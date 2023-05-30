Sudanese Army Commander Warns Paramilitary Forces
May 30, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – Lt Gen Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the Commander in Chief of the Sudanese army, on Tuesday, issued a warning to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), emphasizing that if they failed to comply with his directives, lethal force would be utilized.
Speaking before a gathering of soldiers at the Seventh Infantry Division headquarters adjacent to the army headquarters in Khartoum, al-Burhan made his second appearance since the outbreak of fighting on April 15.
“The army has refrained from deploying its full lethal force thus far, but it may be compelled to employ it should the enemy persist in disregarding or failing to respond to the voice of reason, ” al-Burhan declared.
The commanders of the Sudanese army says he would not stop the war against the RSF unless they withdraw from the residential neighbourhood and hospitals and go to gathering sites ahead of the Disarmament, Demobilization and Reintegration (DDR) process.
He emphasized that the army was fighting on behalf of the people, who continue to stand with the armed forces despite the hardships they endure.
The conflict has resulted in the tragic loss of at least 866 civilian lives and the displacement of 1.4 million individuals from their homes. The dire living conditions have left a staggering 24.7 million people in need of humanitarian assistance.
On Monday, both the army and the Rapid Support Forces agreed to extend the short-term ceasefire by five days. However, Saudi Arabia and the United States, who mediated between the two factions, noted that both sides had violated the agreement during its previous validity period.
Al-Burhan stated that the army consented to the ceasefire extension to facilitate the delivery of services to citizens who have been severely affected by encroachments from the Rapid Support Forces.
He reassured that the army retains full strength across regions and units, having established control over all parts of the country.
Al-Burhan affirmed that the armed forces would remain prepared to fight until victory is achieved.
Concerns have grown over the potential escalation of the conflict between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, with fears of it evolving into a civil war amid calls to arm civilians and mounting social tension.
