Eighth Plenum of Eighth WPK Central Committee to Be Convened
The Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea decided to convene the Eighth Plenary Meeting of the Eighth WPK Central Committee early in June to review the work of the Party and the state administrative organs and the implementation of the national economic plans in the first half of 2023 and discuss the policy issues of weighty significance in the development of the Korean revolution.
The relevant resolution of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee was released on May 28.
2023-05-29
No comments:
Post a Comment