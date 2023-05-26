Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sun. May 21, 2023
Listen to the Sun. May 21, 2023 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast just go to the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 05/21 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
This episode features our PANW report with dispatches on the continuing Sudanese security crisis where the SAF and RSF have signed a seven-day ceasefire during negotiations in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; an African delegation in scheduled to visit Ukraine and Russia in an effort to end the United States proxy war in Eastern Europe; the Russian Defense Ministry has announced that the city of Artyomosvk (Bakhmut) has fallen to their troops; and there have been demonstrations against the government in the capital of Kinshasha in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
In the second hour we present another installment in our African Liberation Month programming with a focus on Malcolm X (El Hajj Malik Shabazz).
We review an interview with the Pan-Africanist leader over a radio station in Philadelphia on June 4, 1964.
Later we examine an address delivered by Malcolm X on January 7, 1965 in New York City.
