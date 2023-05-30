North Korea’s Satellite Launch Failure Caused by Engine, Fuel Problems — Radio
An investigation will be carried out to identify potential design flaws and outline ways to fix them
TOKYO, May 31. /TASS/. The failure of North Korea’s spy satellite launch on Wednesday was caused by malfunction of the carrier rocket’s engines and fuel stability problems, the state-run Voice of Korea radio reported, citing the country’s space agency.
An investigation will be carried out to identify potential design flaws and outline ways to fix them.
North Korean rocket possibly exploded during flight — Yonhap citing South Korean military
The agency said the rocket disappeared from radar screens before it reached the area where its fragments were expected to fall
SEOUL, May 31. /TASS/. The South Korean military are considering the possibility that the North Korean rocket launched earlier on Wednesday could have exploded during the flight, the Yonhap news agency reported citing sources.
The agency said the rocket disappeared from radar screens before it reached the area where its fragments were expected to fall.
At the same time, Japan’s Kyodo news agency wrote citing Japanese governmental sources that the rocket, presumably carrying North Kora’s first spy satellite, failed to cover the required distance, which may indicate a fail launch.
The NHK television channel said a part of the rocket splashed down near the western coast of the Korean Peninsula.
No comments:
Post a Comment