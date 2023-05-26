Ethiopia Renews Call for Africa’s UNSC Permanent Seat
May 26, 2023
AU marks 60th anniversary
BY HAILE DEMEKE
ADDIS ABABA – “For a long time, we as Africans accept the narrative about ourselves that has not been crafted by us , Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) said.
He, therefore, said that in a bid to change the narrative, adequate representation and permanent seat at the United Nation Security Council(UNSC) and proportionate representation at the G7 and G20 is necessary.
The Premier made the above remarks at forum held yesterday in connection with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of the organization of African Unity-African Union (OAU-AU). ‘Driven by the spirits of African resilience, we are committed to reshape the narrative about Ethiopia and through it that of Africa materializing, our African Union, Continental media house.”
It was learnt that 60th year ago on this day leaders of African countries were gathered at Addis Ababa and 32 heads of state and government of independent African nations converged, to sign the charter that would create the organization of African Unity (OAU).
Africa is a continent of 1.4 billion people, he said, adding by 2050 more than half of the global population growth will occur in Africa. The premier also said: “Paying attention to Africa means paying attention to a continent that by 2050 will be home to one in four human kinds.”
In an increasingly complex dynamic and fast changing global order, unity is no more a catch phrase, but a means of survival, he said. “The complex world that we found ourselves in today, the aspiration we carry as Africans, summon us to further accelerate our unified position,” Prime Minister Abiy stated.
In a bid to see the Africa we want, we must continue unearthing the potential of our people and enable them to transform our continent, he elaborated. He also said that we must mobilize the productive capacity of investment in agriculture, industry and technology. Fighting corruption, creating a conducive environment for local and international investments and improving the service delivery potential of our bureaucracies are all necessary steps, he noted.
