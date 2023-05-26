Unreserved Commitment to Enhance Collaboration, Prosper Mutually
May 24, 2023
The Council of the Arab League, in its recent Summit held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, issued a new resolution regarding the fourth round filling of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) and its operation.
Unfortunately, the resolution, apart from undermining the role of the African Union (AU) and its member states as well as demeaning the efforts carried out so far to resolve the issue in good faith negotiations, clung to the obsolete illegitimate agreement of the colonial era and sides with Egypt’s unfair use of the Nile River.
Following the resolution issued by the Council, Ethiopia has expressed its dissatisfaction and clearly itemized its stand stating that the statement is entirely irrational and unacceptable. It also urged Egypt to cast aside its illegitimate claim to the monopoly of the Nile River and act responsibly – to negotiate through good faith, solidarity and cooperation based on mutual respect.
“This resolution is an affront to the African Union and its Member States, which are working to bring an amicable negotiated resolution to the GERD matter. It runs contrary to the cherished and shared history of the peoples of Africa and the Arab world,” the statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs elucidates.
Mentioning Ethiopia’s commitment and perseverance to act in the manner of respecting the principle of equitable and reasonable utilization of the water, the Ministry’s statement disclaimed the allegation and deliberate mischaracterization of Ethiopia saying it has taken unilateral measures.
It is an undeniable fact that since the foundation stone of the dam was laid in 2011, Ethiopia has been unequivocally stating the primary purpose of the dam is being for power generation; and expressing its commitment to exploit the resource in a way abided by the international water law.
To this end, it held repetitive discussions with riparian countries including Egypt and Sudan though the matter remains unsettled owing to Egypt’s stubborn stance- sticking to the unfair colonial-based water allocation agreement, which is unacceptable at this era of the 21st century It is a bitter fact that Ethiopia has not developed its natural resources, including the Abay River, at the desired level. Just to mention, close to 70 percent of Ethiopian populations have no access to electricity.
Due to this, the construction of the GERD is everything for Ethiopians. It is an emblem of their pride, the sign of their unity and their hope to escape out of the yoke of poverty. The successful realization of the dam is, therefore, the development aspiration of Ethiopians and a matter they are waiting for eagerly. Ethiopia has no desire to utilize the water inconsiderately and in a manner disregarding or causing harm on other countries; but for the benefit of all riparian countries and beyond.
As indicated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the country is and will continue to act respecting the principle of equitable and reasonable utilization of the waters of the Nile. And in all instances, Ethiopia will continue working in the spirit of cooperation and good faith to resolve differences in peaceful manner; enhance collaboration and prosper mutually.
