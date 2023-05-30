Flower Laid Before Grave of Hyon Chol Hae
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, visited the Patriotic Martyrs Cemetery in Sinmi-ri on May 19 on the occasion of the 1st anniversary of the death of Hyon Chol Hae.
He was accompanied by Kang Sun Nam, minister of National Defence of the DPRK.
The respected Comrade Kim Jong Un laid a flower at the grave of Hyon Chol Hae, recalling the sincere and resolute appearance and praiseworthy life of the revolutionary soldier who remained boundlessly loyal to the cause of the Party with his genuine personality and noble humanity as a revolutionary and devoted himself to the country, revolution and people without any slight affectations and selfishness.
He paid a silent tribute to the memory of Hyon Chol Hae, son of the great DPRK, and distinguished elder loyalist produced by the Juche revolution.
Seeing again and again the picture of the deceased, Kim Jong Un had a dialogue with him, in his inmost heart for a long while, a beloved soldier whom he has never forgotten when the country was overcoming the worst difficulties and ushered in a new heyday of bolstering up the national defence capabilities as Hyon Chol Hae always accompanied him as a source of strength and courage.
Kim Jong Un said that the feats of the veteran revolutionary who had devoted his whole life to the revolutionary cause of Juche would be immortal along with the history of the Party and the country and that Hyon Chol Hae would always be in the hearts of the Korean people and the service personnel of the People’s Army.
Before the memorial monument of the Patriotic Martyrs Cemetery, he paid high tribute to the martyrs, praying that their valuable life recorded in the history of the country would be immortal on the eminence of respect and honour generation after generation.
KCNA
2023-05-20
