Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sat. May 27, 2023
Listen to the Sat. May 27, 2023 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To listen to the podcast of this episode just go to the following link:Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 05/27 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the letter sent by Sudanese Armed Forces Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres asking for the institution's envoy to be withdrawn from the country amid the continuation in fighting; the Somalian government has received pledges of security support from Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov; Senegalese opposition forces have clashed with the police leaving one person dead; and the German parliament has agreed for their troops to remain in Mali for another year.
In the second and third hours we will continue our commemoration of Africa Liberation Day, the 60th anniversary of the formation of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), the predecessor of the African Union (AU).
We feature an exclusive interview aired internationally with former South African President Thabo Mbeki in Guinea-Conakry for the annual lecture program in his name.
Finally, we review the contributions of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah in the struggle for Pan-Africanism.
