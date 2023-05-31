Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Mon. May 29, 2023
Listen to the Mon. May 29, 2023 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this program go to the following link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 05/29 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features a PANW report with dispatches on the continuing security crisis in the Republic of Sudan; the United Nations has warned that several geopolitical regions are suffering enormous food deficits to the point of near starvation; Republic of South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed an investigator to examine the allegations made by United States imperialism surrounding arms sales to the Russian Federation; and the Federal Republic of Nigeria has inaugurated the new President Bola Tinubu.
In the second and third hours we conclude our month-long commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), the forerunner to the African Union (AU).
We will listen to a rare archival interview with Cuban-Argentinian revolutionary and Pan-Africanist Che Guevara which was conducted in Dec. 1964.
Finally, we listen to a rare archival radio broadcast of a debate involving Malcolm X during Feb. 1965.
