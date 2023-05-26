Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sat. May 20, 2023
To hear this podcast in its entirety just go to the following link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 05/20 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the dismissal by the head of the Sudanese Armed Forces, General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, of his adversary over the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Degalo, from the Sovereign Council; Tanzania has requested another 25,000 school desks for students across the country; the state of Zambia is raising awareness about the prevelance of gender based violence; and the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (ACDC) is digitzing its data base to resolve the continuing problems of public health across the continent.
In the second hour we listen to a United Nations press briefing on the burgeoning humanitarian crisis inside the Republic of Sudan where fighting between the RSF and SAF has resulted in hundreds of deaths and thousands of people being displaced.
Finally, we continue our commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the formation of the Organization of African Unity (OAU), the predecessor of the African Union (AU).
We will review an address delivered by Malcolm X (El Hajj Malik Shabazz) in New York City right after his trip to Africa and the Middle East during 1964.
