Unity is Strength Under Any Circumstance
May 25, 2023
The formation of the African Union is a historical opportunity for the continent. Overcoming the various challenges, ups and downs it faced, the union has helped the member states to start the journey of unity at some point and gradually attain the ultimate goal of independence, peace and development.
Therefore as the founding fathers fought to liberate the continent from colonization the current generation should join hands more than ever and fight the current problems of the continent. Ethiopia also remains committed as ever to the realization of the objectives of the AU.
For a couple of centuries, African countries have suffered a lot from problems that originated from outside. The suffering of the continent started in the era of the slave trade. The slave trade robbed the continent of many generations of working forces. Immediately the continent fell victim to the European colonial expansion which openly started at the 1889 Berlin Conference.
Since then the diverse people of Africa have faced an unprecedented level of oppression and aggression in the hands of colonialists. They have lost historical heritages, resources, lives of people etc. Throughout the times the people were fighting the colonialists in any way possible. Ethiopia was also one of the countries that strongly fought the attempts of colonization. But it averted the attempt by Italy to subjugate it under its colonial rule at the battle of Adwa.
Later Ethiopia joined the League of Nations, the global organization formed by the then-independent nation of the world. However, when the Italians led by the fascist leader Benito Mussolini invaded and brutally attacked Ethiopia in the 1930s, the league did not provide the necessary support to Ethiopia despite the emperor’s appeal in person. This made Emperor Haile Selassie I to understand the need for Unity among African States if they are going to attain their independence and sovereignty.
At the inception of the formation of the Organization of African Unity (OAU) Emperor Hailesellasie, made a historical call for the member states to take decisive action for the foundation of OAU. Fortunately, the member states that gathered at the foundation conference were able to form the highly sought for continental organization the absence of which has exposed them to suffer under the hands of colonialists.
Thanks to the unity of the nation almost all of the countries were able to be free from colonization and helped the member states pass to the next challenge of fighting poverty and related problems.
Throughout the times just as Emperor Haile Selassie along with other leaders, took the lead for the formation of OAU, the successive government that ruled Ethiopia has contributed a milestone level of roles for the realization of the objectives of the AU.
This emanates from the country’s strong belief in the importance of unity. Just as the problems that befall the continent do not selectively attack the member states, it is strongly advisable should always unite to repel challenges.
Now AU is 60 years old, a strong and veteran institution that shouldered many responsibilities during the tough times. The contribution o of member states to bring the continental organization to this level deserves acknowledgement. They must uphold the usual role as the continent still faces many challenges that are both local and global in nature. Just as it passed the turbulent moments, it can hopefully tide over the future and attain its noble objectives enshrined under Agenda 2063.
For this bend the best remedy further maintaining unity and commitment. Ethiopia will also keep up it’s usually commitment just as a covenant for the unity and shared prosperity of the continent.
The Ethiopian Herald May 25/2023
No comments:
Post a Comment