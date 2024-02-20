African Leaders Condemn Israeli Aggression on Gaza
By Al Mayadeen English
18 Feb 2024 14:40
The African Union holds a summit in Addis Ababa, condemning the Israeli aggression on Gaza, describing it as the most "blatant aggression."
During an African Union summit in Addis Ababa, leaders condemned the Israeli aggression on Gaza and urged for a ceasefire.
Moussa Faki, the chair of the African Union Commission, described the Israeli aggression as the "most blatant" violation of international humanitarian law. He also accused "Israel" of "exterminating" Gaza's inhabitants.
Faki spoke alongside Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, who also spoke at the summit. “Rest assured we strongly condemn these attacks that are unprecedented in the history of mankind,” Faki said to applause from delegates, adding “We want to reassure you of our solidarity with the people of Palestine.”
Azali Assoumani, president of the Comoros and the outgoing chairperson of the African Union, commended South Africa's case against "Israel" at the International Court of Justice, and also condemned "the genocide Israel is committing in Palestine under our nose."
He said, “The international community cannot close its eyes to the atrocities that are committed, that have not only created chaos in Palestine but also have disastrous consequences in the rest of the world."
African Union bans entry of Israeli delegation
Last week, on the eve of the African summit, the African Union banned an Israeli delegation from entering its headquarters. This comes after sources in the Ethiopian capital, where the 37th African Summit began on February 14, confirmed that an Israeli delegation is participating secretly in this summit.
As confirmed by informed sources at the summit, the Israeli delegation arrived in Addis Ababa two days ago to conduct meetings and consultations with allies to obtain "observer" status in the African Union.
The arrival of the Israeli delegation in Addis Ababa to attend the summit marks a new attempt by "Israel" to persuade some countries to support its membership as an "observer" in the African Union, following the rejection of all prior requests.
It is worth noting that on February 18, 2023, an Israeli delegation that snuck into the African Union summit in Addis Ababa was expelled, according to sources to Al Mayadeen.
In response to the incident, Israeli media reported, citing the Israeli occupation's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, that the incident would be taken very seriously, claiming that the Israeli official, Sharon Bar-Lee, had all the necessary approvals to take part in the summit.
No comments:
Post a Comment