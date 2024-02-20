Hamas Welcomes AU Final Communique on Israeli Gaza Genocide, Blockade
By Al Mayadeen English
18 Feb 2024 20:33
The Palestinian Resistance movement praises the African Union's position and expresses hope the statement would be translated into actions.
The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas welcomed on Sunday the final communique issued by the 37th African Union Summit held in the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, which called for the end of the war and blockade on Gaza.
Hamas praised the final statement, "which calls for an end to the war, collective punishment and genocide against the Palestinian people, an end to the blockade and the implementation of the decisions of the International Court of Justice on Gaza."
"We hope that all African countries will the statement into practical measures to help stop the war and genocide against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip," it added.
It also called for "cutting all relations with the criminal occupation entity and supporting the struggle of our Palestinian people until they achieve their legitimate national rights, foremost among them the establishment of the Palestinian state with its capital in al-Quds."
The attendees of the two-day summit discussed a range of issues concerning Africa and the situation in Gaza.
Not a war but a genocide
On the sidelines of the large assembly, Brazilian President Lula da Silva slammed "Israel" for committing "genocide" against Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip, likening its crimes to those of "Adolf Hitler in Nazi Germany."
Reiterating an earlier statement, the Brazilian leader told reporters that "what's happening in the Gaza Strip isn't a war, it's a genocide," detailing that Israeli troops were not fighting "soldiers against soldiers," but rather a highly prepared army against "women and children."
The current events in Palestine had happened in the past when Hitler "decided to kill the Jews," according to Lula.
