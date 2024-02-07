Anonymous Sudan Hacks IGAD States Over Alleged RSF Support
February 6, 2024 (PORT SUDAN) – Anonymous Sudan, a hacking group believed to hold religious and political motivations, has launched cyberattacks against three East African nations in recent days, accusing them of supporting the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan’s ongoing conflict.
Since January 2023, the group has targeted various Western countries with denial-of-service attacks. However, the recent attacks mark a shift in focus to the IGAD countries that sought to mediate a solution to the ongoing conflict mediation between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.
On February 3rd, Kenyan educational websites, including universities, were hit with cyberattacks. Anonymous Sudan accused Kenya of “supporting the genocidal Rapid Support Forces.”
Two days later, the group claimed to have disconnected all internet devices in Djibouti, citing their normalization of relations with the RSF.
Uganda’s state-owned telecommunications company also faced attacks on February 6th. The group cited a visit of the RSF leader to Uganda and his meeting with President Yoweri Museveni.
Last July, Anonymous Sudan attacked Kenyan internet infrastructure and threatened further actions in the future.
At the end of its statements , the Hacktivist group warns they would attack any country that receives the leader of the paramilitary group.
