Sudanese Army Denies Coup Attempt, Emphasizes Unity
Lt Gen Yasir al-Atta waves hand to greet his troops in Omdurman (file photo)
February 6, 2024 (KHARTOUM) – Lieutenant General Yasir al-Atta, Assistant Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese Army, dismissed rumours of a foiled coup attempt in the Wadi Saydna military region, asserting the armed forces’ unity behind leadership.
“The regular forces operate with one heart behind the leadership, following an organized hierarchy,” al-Atta stated on Tuesday according to a statement by the military media.
Lieutenant General al-Atta sought to silence online rumours about the arrest of four officers during a meeting with the army’s Popular Support delegation. Conflicting reports swirled, with some alleging a coup attempt and others claiming they conducted attacks against the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Omdurman without authorization.
While not directly addressing the alleged coup, al-Atta emphasized the unity and coordination within the Omdurman and Wadi Saydna, stating. He further confirmed the unwavering support of the armed forces for the head of the Sovereign Council and army commander-in-chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan.
Sudanese army electronic platforms on social media vehemently denied the coup story, accusing the RSF of fabricating discord within the army after facing defeats in Omdurman.
