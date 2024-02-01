El Fasher Rocked by Artillery Clashes, Raising Fears of Escalation
Popular Market in Malit North Darfur after limited clashes between Darfur joint force and armed men in January 27, 2024
February 1, 2024 (EL FASHER) – The capital of North Darfur, El Fasher, was rocked by violent artillery clashes between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Thursday, leaving at least 3 dead and 8 injured.
Despite repeated warnings from the international community, regional bodies, and local residents, the RSF launched an attack on El Fasher, a city serving as a refuge for displaced civilians fleeing the Darfur conflicts.
The medical director of El Fasher Hospital, South Abdo Musa, confirmed to Sudan Tribune that the hospital received 3 fatalities and 8 wounded from the clashes. Local sources further reported 5 additional deaths during the artillery shelling.
The RSF accused the army of initiating the attack, claiming they exercised restraint despite provocations from the army leadership in El Fasher, former regime brigades and “some new remnant agents”.
The army, however, remained silent, issuing no statement regarding the incident.
Beyond human casualties, the clashes resulted in significant damage to civilian infrastructure. A statement by the Coordination of El Fasher Resistance Committees reported that a significant number of RSF-fired shells landed on civilian homes, causing severe damage to buildings.
This incident exacerbates the already dire humanitarian situation in El Fasher. The city grapples with shortages of food, fuel, and medicine, further worsened by the suspension of commercial convoys previously provided by the joint force of armed movements under the Juba Peace Agreement.
The armed movements in El Fasher have mobilized their forces in anticipation of further attacks by the RSF on civilians. This development raises concerns about a potential escalation of the conflict, plunging the region back into chaos.
(ST)
