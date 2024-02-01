Sudan’s Military Chief Insists on Defeating RSF Before Political Process
Al-Burhan shakes hands with the junior army officers who welcomed him after his arrival in Sennar State on January 31, 2024
January 31, 2023 (SENNAR) – Sudan’s military chief, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, has said that the country will not have a political process until the “rebellion” of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) is eliminated.
Al-Burhan, who is also the Chairman of the Sovereign Council, made the remarks during a speech to army officers and soldiers in Sennar on Wednesday. He called on political forces to return to the country and support the army in its fight against the paramilitary forces.
“If we do not end this nightmare, the country will have no political process,” al-Burhan said. “Therefore, you should cooperate with us in accomplishing this mission. But if you decide to control the heads and skulls of the Sudanese, their sorrows, and their tragedies, this is something that no human being will accept.”
Al-Burhan and the military leaders accuse the political forces that declared the neutrality of siding with the RSF and allying with them to defeat the army from ruling the country.
He reiterated that the political solution must be internal without the intervention of any external party.
“The solutions are for the rebels to leave citizens’ homes, for every citizen to regain their rights, and for every person to return to their home, and ‘there will be no solution under the shadow of plunder and occupation,'” al-Burhan said.
Addressing the Sudanese political forces, he said, “If you want a solution, come and stand with us and the Sudanese to remove these people (ٌRSF) from their homes, areas, hospitals, and factories, and then search for a solution.”
The head of the Sovereign Council added, saying, “We are for peace that preserves the Sudanese’s rights, dignity, and pride, and we will not be complacent or complacent in that regard.”
He said in a message to the politicians whom he described as “delusional and instigators of rebellion,” “The armed forces and citizens will not be broken or defeated, in light of the solidarity and solidarity of everyone to defeat and eradicate the rebellion.”
He stressed that signs of victory and the end of the rebellion were beginning to loom on the horizon and that truth would prevail.
He also reiterated that the “rebellion leader” and his aides would be held accountable for all the violations committed by their “militias” against innocent citizens.
Al-Burhan stressed that the armed forces will restore the Sudanese’s dignity and pride, adding, “Soon the citizens will return to their regions, cities, and homes after defeating this ugly rebellion.”
The Commander-in-Chief of the Army expressed his thanks and appreciation to the Sudanese people for their support and support of the armed forces.
He described the RSF fighters as “mercenaries, criminals, and murderers” who were recruited to fight the Sudanese people, targeting their property and infrastructure, as well as destroying all vital and service projects.
He stated that the armed forces, in return, bring together all the Sudanese with their various components, backgrounds and tribes, explaining that the Darfur tribes are innocent of what he called criminals and murderers who violated the sanctity of defenceless citizens.
(ST)
