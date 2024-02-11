Ethiopia to Open Adwa Museum with Patriotic Fervor Today
Mussa Mohammed
February 11, 2024
ADDIS ABABA– Addis Ababa Mayor Adanech Abiebie disclosed the successful completion of the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum, revealing the inauguration of the mega project today in the presence of high-level officials.
It was learned that statues of Ethiopian leaders and higher military officers who fought during the Battle of Adwa have been erected in the museum’s compound. Relics of weapons used by Ethiopians and Italian captives, and logistical and transport facilities are also being displayed in the museum, the city administration’s report indicated.
The first Negarit (huge traditional drum) which had been used to mobilize warriors is also kept in the museum.
The museum has been built not only to display history; but it is also equipped with ultramodern facilities and contains meeting halls, amphitheater, cinema, parking, restaurants, gymnasiums, shopping centers, and the model of the Abbay Dam.
The museum is located at the same place where the then-Ethiopian leaders started their march to the Battle of Adwa. The Ethiopians’ victory over a major European force inspired many African countries under the yoke of colonization to fight for their independence.
In his televised message about the Museum, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) recognized the city administration’s relentless efforts for the execution of the project, saying Mayor Adanech has been following the construction progress each day.
For Adanech, the museum is beyond a project as it displays artifacts and relics used by Ethiopians during the war with Italian invaders at the Battle of Adwa in 1896.
The museum is going to be opened today in connection with the 128th anniversary of the Victory of Adwa, The Ethiopian Herald learned.
BY YESUF ENDRIS
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD SUNDAY EDITION 11 FEBRUARY 2024
