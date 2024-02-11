Victory of Adwa is the Base for Pan-Africanism and Other Black Right Movements. Ethiopia’s Victory Over the Colonial Italy at Adwa in 1996 Inspired Other African Freedom Fights
Mussa Mohammed
February 11, 2024
Victory of Adwa is the base for Pan-Africanism and other black right movements. Ethiopia’s victory over the colonial Italy at Adwa in 1996 inspired other African freedom fights.
The Adwa Memorial Museum is a powerful reminder that Ethiopia’s 1896 victory did not only stand to its sovereignty but also elevated its diplomatic standing, emboldened the fight against colonialism, and strengthened the Pan-African movement. The design of the building, the symbols, the museum and the monuments symbolizes and reminds Adwa’s role to Africa and the black people as a whole.
BY DARGIE KAHSAY
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD SUNDAY EDITION 11 FEBRUARY 2024
