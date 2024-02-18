Hezbollah Took Control of Israeli Drone in 3 Minutes: Israeli Media
By Al Mayadeen English
Israeli media reveal Hezbollah took control of a drone belonging to the council of the Israeli "Metulla" settlement purchased several weeks ago.
Israeli media reported Sunday that Hezbollah succeeded in taking control of a drone belonging to the council of the Israeli "Metulla" settlement.
Robi Hamershlag, the Israeli KAN channel's correspondent in the northern of occupied Palestine, mentioned that Hezbollah carried out multiple operations throughout the day, including opening gunfire on Israeli sites and launching drones.
However, he noted that the most dangerous incident was launching an anti-armor rocket or shell toward the Israeli "Shtula" settlement, which targeted the security building at the settlement entrance, causing property damage.
Hamershlag indicated that two people suffered from a panic attack as a result of the strike and were transported for medical treatment, pointing out that later, an anti-armor rocket was launched toward the Kibbutz "Yir'on", also causing property damage.
The Israeli correspondent pointed out that the drone belonging to the council of the Israeli "Metulla" settlement was purchased from contributors several weeks ago, to assess the damage to the settlement's houses due to anti-armor rockets without exposing civil defense groups to danger.
He recalled that on Thursday, the drone disappeared into Lebanese territory three minutes after being operated into the sky, causing great frustration.
Hamershlag added that the council of the Israeli "Metulla" settlement is looking for contributors willing to pay for a new drone," adding that the question that remains is: "Who is willing to pay again for a piece there is a high possibility that Hezbollah will capture again?"
It is noteworthy that a couple of weeks ago, David Azoulay, the mayor of the "Metulla" settlement revealed that around 80,000 settlers have been away from their houses for four months, with no regard as to when they would be able to return.
He told the Israeli Channel 13 that "all we [settlers] are asking for is to live in our houses, but we are not a free people in "Israel", adding that "Hezbollah dictates the intensity at all times in the North."
Azoulay also claimed that over the past four months, Hezbollah had been firing and attacking northern settlements, while the Israeli occupation forces fought inadequately and in a manner that would not allow settlers to return to their houses, amid the silence and neglect of the occupation government.
