Resistance Pounds IOF Gatherings, Vehicles in Gaza City, Khan Younis
By Al Mayadeen English
The Palestinian Resistance in Gaza continues to inflict heavy losses on the raiding Israeli occupation forces.
Various Palestinian Resistance factions continue to engage in fierce confrontations against Israeli occupation forces in Gaza City and Khan Younis, amidst ongoing Israeli attempts to fortify their positions and advance to further locations within the besieged Gaza Strip.
The al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement, shared scenes of its fighters targeting Israeli occupation soldiers and vehicles west of Gaza City.
Abu Khaled, the spokesperson for the Martyr Omar al-Qassem Forces, the military wing of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP), announced that the group's Resistance fighters continue to confront and engage with occupation forces and their vehicles on the battlefronts in the Gaza Strip.
He emphasized that the Resistance is inflicting on the Israeli occupation military significant losses in personnel and equipment, and targeting Israeli positions and gatherings with mortars and rockets.
In a joint operation, the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades and the artillery unit of Martyr Omar al-Qassem Forces targeted the supply route of the Israeli occupation military in southern Gaza with 107mm rockets, achieving direct hits and inflicting significant losses on the raiding forces.
Martyr Omar al-Qassem Forces also targeted an assembly of Israeli occupation vehicles at the "Kissufim" site with heavy-caliber mortar shells.
In addition, the Resistance fighters detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in and launched an RPG rocket at the Israeli military vehicles in the vicinity of Nasser Hospital west of Khan Younis.
On its part, the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades announced that its fighters shelled Israeli military gatherings and vehicles with mortar shells east of the al-Bureij refugee camp in the central area and east of Khan Younis.
In the same context, the al-Mujahideen Brigades published scenes showing its fighters detonating a booby-trapped house in a special Israeli force in the al-Sabra neighborhood in Gaza City.
The al-Mujahideen Brigades' fighters also targeted an assembly of Israeli occupation forces west of Khan Younis with a Sa'ir rocket.
Earlier, the Israeli occupation military confirmed that 20 of its troops were injured in battles in the Gaza Strip over the past 48 hours.
On Saturday, the Israeli occupation military confirmed that the number of its troops killed since October 7 has risen to 573. Israeli news sources also reported the critical injury of two soldiers from the Maglan special unit in battles in the southern Gaza Strip.
But footage published by the military media of the Palestinian Resistance factions indicates that the losses incurred are much greater than officially declared.
