Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sun. Feb. 4, 2024
Listen to the Sun. Feb. 4, 2024 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this program go to the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 02/04 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
This episode features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the recent death of Republic of Namibia President Hage Geingob; the Vice President has been sworn in as an interim leader; the East African states are facing the potential for rising food prices; and the President of Kenya says that corruption underlines the recent explosion in Nairobi.
In the second hour we look in detail at the transition in Namibia.
Finally, we review developments in Gaza and around the region.
