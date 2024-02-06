Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sat. Feb. 3, 2024 Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sat. Feb. 3, 2024 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode go to the following link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 02/03 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
This episode features a PANW report with dispatches on another round of airstrikes by the United States and Britain against Yemen; the Russian Federation has taken the bombing of Iraq and Syria by the Biden White House to the United Nations Security Council; Iran has clarified its position on war with the U.S.; and the South African Foreign Ministry says its embassy will remain closed in Tel Aviv.
In the second hour we look more in detail at the Pentagon bombing of Iraq and Syria this week.
Finally, we begin our African American History Month programming by examining the African origins of civilizations.
