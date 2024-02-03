Reports of New Imperialist Airstrikes on Yemen
Resistance-affiliated media, the Saba Agency, has said that US and UK strikes have hit the governorates of Sanaa, Hajjah, Dhamar and al-Bayda.
In addition, the Reuters news service, quoting two unnamed US officials, has filed a report saying the targets struck in Yemen were “Iran-linked”. Reuters said these strikes appeared to be part of the US’s ongoing retaliation against Iran-affiliated groups, which the US blames for drone attacks that killed three of its personnel in Jordan last week.
Yesterday, the US struck 85 targets in Iraq and Syria, which it says belong to Kataib Hezbollah, the armed group that claimed responsibility for the attack in Jordan.
At least 16 people in Iraq were killed in yesterday’s strikes, the Iraqi government said as it condemned the “new aggression against” its sovereignty and warned of dire consequences in the region.
We will bring you more updates as information comes in.
