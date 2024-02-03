Sanaa Ministry of Foreign Affairs: US is 'Real Threat' to Peace
By Al Mayadeen English
According to SABA news, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Sanaa government stressed that US aggression on Iraq, Syria, and Yemen is a flagrant violation of the "United Nations Charter, international law, and all international norms and conventions."
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Sanaa government has condemned the US aggression on Iraq and Syria along with the joint US and British aggression on Yemen.
The United States alleged in the early morning hours of Saturday that it had hit over 85 targets linked to the IRGC and its affiliated forces in Iraq and Syria responding to the recent attack on a US military base in Jordan.
According to SABA news, the ministry released a statement in which it condemned the American aggression against Iraq and Syria and the ongoing US-British aggression against Yemen.
The Ministry stressed that this aggression is a flagrant violation of the "United Nations Charter, international law, and all international norms and conventions."
It also drew light to the falsity of US claims not to escalate tensions in the region and expand the current war, proving that the US is indeed the "Real threat to international peace and security."
The statement also warned the US against continuing its aggression against countries in the region, which may lead to destabilizing security and stability in the region and the world and expressed solidarity with the government and people of Yemen and the governments and people of Iraq and Syria and its concern for security and stability in the two countries.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani stated that US airstrikes on Iraq and Syria are aimed at fulfilling "Israel's" goals only, as the continuation of such actions threatens peace and security at both regional and international levels.
Ansar Allah: US aggression is in support of "Israel"
In turn, the Political Bureau of the Ansar Allah Movement condemned the American aggression against Iraq and Syria and considered it barbaric, as well as a violation of Iraqi and Syrian sovereignty, and a violation of international laws.
The movement also considered that American aggression would drag the region into a broader conflict, and this threatened international peace and security.
Washington could have forced "Israel" to stop its aggression against the Palestinian people and end the blockade of Gaza, the movement explained, noting that the people have the right to defend themselves and protect their sovereignty from repeated US attacks.
The statement also rejected the false American narrative of claiming that their aggression is a mere reaction.
Warplanes conducted three airstrikes on the eastern part of the city of Saada in northern Yemen at dawn on Saturday, marking a new American-British aggression against Yemen.
The Russian Sputnik news agency cited a source in the local authority of Saada Governorate stating that American and British fighter jets carried out three airstrikes on the Kahlan camp, located east of the city of Saada. The source added that drones were seen hovering in the city's sky before the aggression raids were launched.
The American-British aggression against Yemen follows the launch of seven airstrikes on the al-Jar area in the Abs district of the Hajjah Governorate on Friday, as reported by Al Mayadeen's correspondent.
The coastal city of Hodeidah on the Red Sea in western Yemen was subjected to multiple airstrikes at dawn on Thursday. American and British warplanes carried out the raids targeting various areas within the city.
